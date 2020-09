Texas A&M-Florida TV time given six-day option

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M's home football game against Florida on Oct. 10 will start at 11 a.m. on ESPN or 2:30 p.m. on CBS, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

The final kickoff time and TV designation will be announced this weekend.

This will be A&M's first meeting with Florida since 2017 and the first time the Aggies have hosted the Gators since 2012.

Florida, which is ranked No. 3 in both college football polls, won its season opener against Ole Miss 51-35 on Saturday. The Gators will host South Carolina this Saturday.

Kickoff times and TV designations have been announced for the following A&M football games:

Oct. 3: at Alabama (2:30 p.m. on CBS)

Oct. 10: Florida (11 a.m. on ESPN or 2:30 p.m. on CBS)

Oct. 17: at Mississippi State (11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. on one of the ESPN channels)

Oct. 31: Arkansas (6:30 p.m. on SEC Network)

Nov. 7: at South Carolina (6:30 p.m. on ESPN or SEC Network)