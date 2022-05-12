Texas A&M Deputy AD Michael Thompson hired to run SEC Network, Longhorn Network

In this role, Thompson will oversee programming strategy and scheduling for both the SEC Network and Longhorn Network. He will also serve as the point of contact for ESPN’s business with the SEC, set long-term strategies for SEC Network and oversee content and publication for SECSports.com , the conference’s website. Thompson had been with A&M since October 2019.

“College sports, and especially the Southeastern Conference, have been a common thread throughout my and my family’s lives for decades, and I'm thrilled for this new opportunity at ESPN,” Thompson said in a release. “It’s really the best of both worlds - the opportunity to work with the talented team at ESPN on compelling programming, powerful storytelling and innovative ways to reach our audience, combined with continuing to work with Commissioner [Greg] Sankey, Charlie Hussey and the incredible staff at the SEC office, as well as my colleagues on campuses across the country.”