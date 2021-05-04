Texas A&M DB Travon Fuller enters transfer portal

Texas A&M defensive back Travon Fuller announced on Tuesday via social media he has entered the transfer portal.

Fuller played in all 13 games for the Aggies as a redshirt freshman, sophomore, and junior, but only appeared in four games as a senior in 2020.

"After lots of prayers and sitting down with my family, I have decided that it is best for my future that I enter the transfer portal," Fuller wrote in a statement on Twitter. "I am ecstatic to be able to share my talents elsewhere for my final grad year."

Fuller was primarily used on special teams, never earning a start in the secondary. Fuller had his best season as a junior with 10 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, and a pass breakup.

Fuller graduated with a bachelor of science in Ag Leadership & Development in 2020. He will have one year of eligibility as a graduate transfer.