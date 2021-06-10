 Skip to main content
Texas A&M DB Elijah Blades enters transfer portal
Texas A&M senior defensive back Elijah Blades announced Thursday that he has entered the transfer portal and said he will be a graduate transfer.

Last season, Blades initially opted out of the season. He rejoined the team later in the year, but didn't see any action.

In 2019, Blades played in seven games with six starts at cornerback for the Aggies. His season was cut short after suffering a shoulder injury.

Blades was a transfer form Arizona Western Community College.

 Texas A&M Athletics
