The defending national champion Aggie Dance Team will showcase their routines at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena in preparation for next week’s The College Classic in Orlando, Florida. The event will be held in the women’s basketball practice gym. Admission is free.
Texas A&M dance team to host showcase event Sunday
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
