Texas A&M Corps of Cadets' marksmanship team wins national title

The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets marksmanship unit’s 9-A centerfire team won the Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) 2022 National Championship at the CMP Talladega Marksmanship Park in Talladega, Georgia, on March 13, firing three Glock 34s and a Walther PPQ using Orr Tactical ammunition.

Seniors Joshua Delgado and Holdon Perez and sophomores Rheily Garcia and H. “Gage” Lange made up the team that won the Aggies’ seventh title in nine years. A&M had three other teams in the competition, primarily comprised of freshmen and sophomores. Liberty won last year with A&M teams finishing second and third.

The event had multiple divisions, including rimfire rifle and pistol and rimfire rifle and pistol with optics, but the national championship trophy pistol cup, which is named for Daniel C. Hodne, is awarded only to the highest scoring team firing striker fired centerfire pistols.

A&M’s 9-A team also placed second in the 1911 pistol division firing their Staccato from Georgetown.

The 2022 national championship match featured 16 college programs including West Point.

Delgado was the top individual performer, earning the overall centerfire trophy. Delgado edged Perez as they swapped spots from a year ago when Perez won by less than one-half second. Over four years on the team, Perez won a title and placed second twice and third once. He also won other divisions at nationals.

A&M junior Emilie Brown finished second in female centerfire.

“The team is very young this year with only two senior cadets and five junior cadets to lead by example,” A&M coach Kevin Jimmerson said. “This match in this venue places a lot of stress on the competitors, and our underclassmen stayed focused and performed well. The next few years are going to be a lot of fun.”

The team trains and competes in action shooting sports with other college teams against active duty military and law enforcement in sniper competitions and at 3Gun matches around the country. The team also works to grow participation in the shooting sports at all ages and among both men and women.

The Corps of Cadets’ next competition will be the SIG Relentless Warrior Championship on April 9 at SIG Academy in New Hampshire. This combat style 3Gun-oriented match will be attended by the service academies, the United States Senior Military Academies, The U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the Royal Canadian Military Academy. The tournament has not been held in person since 2019 due to COVID-19. The cadets won the event from 2015-18 before placing second as a team in 2019 along with having the top individual shooter.

A&M’s team, which originated in 2011, draws members from the 2,700 men and women of the Corps of Cadets who are all undergraduates.

For more information on the Corps of Cadets, visit http://corps.tamu.edu/ online. For information on the Corps of Cadets Marksmanship Unit visit www.cocmu.com or @tamu_ccmu.