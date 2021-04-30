 Skip to main content
Texas A&M basketball's Cashius McNeilly to transfer to TCU
Texas A&M basketball's Cashius McNeilly to transfer to TCU

Texas A&M men's basketball guard Cashius McNeilly announced Friday via twitter he will transfer to TCU.

McNeilly didn't suit up for a game with the Aggies in his two seasons with the program, but was widely regarded as the team's best shooter. As a freshman, he took a medical redshirt and then opted out of last season due to COVID-19 concerns.

McNeilly announced he would enter the transfer portal earlier this month.

McNeilly joins former A&M forward Emanuel Miller in pledging to TCU. Miller announced he would transfer to the Horned Frogs on Thursday.

A&M has two available scholarships to fill before the upcoming season.

