Texas A&M baseball’s series opener against Tennessee on Friday has been postponed to Saturday afternoon due to weather.

The Aggies (22-17, 4-11 SEC) and Volunteers (30-8, 10-5 SEC) will play a double-header on Saturday beginning at 2:02 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 45 minutes after the first game ends.

A&M and Tennessee will have a noon first pitch on Sunday.