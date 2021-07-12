Texas A&M baseball trio selected in Day 2 of the in MLB draft

Miller said, while he wasn’t sure who would take him, the Mariners had shown interest since he was at Blinn. As the 113th pick, Miller’s pick value is approximately $512,400.

Had last season’s draft been longer than five rounds, Miller might have been taken by Seattle in the 2020 draft, he said. He will continue to work as a starter in the system, he said.

“They told me earlier that they really liked me last year and wanted to get my last year and it didn’t work out,” Miller said. “They ended up liking me more after this year as well. I’m just excited and ready to go.”

Miller will join Aggie outfielder Zach DeLoach, who was selected in the second round last year, and reliever Nolan Hoffman, who went in the fifth round of the 2018 draft, in the Mariners’ organization. DeLoach is currently with the High-A Everett AquaSox and Hoffman plays for the Low-A Modesto Nuts.

Continuing the irony, Miller said he spent the majority of the spring living in DeLoach’s College Station house after Miller’s home flooded during Winter Storm Uri in February.

“I was living in his house and, next thing you know, I’ll be heading ups to Seattle with him,” Miller said.