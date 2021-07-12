Texas A&M baseball trio selected in Day 2 of the in MLB draft

Approximately 10 picks before Texas A&M starter Bryce Miller was selected in the 2021 MLB Draft, his agent gave him a call to let him know the good news - the Seattle Mariners were going to call his name as the 113th overall pick.
Little did he, or his gathered family know, they would hear fellow Aggie starter Dustin Saenz name called a pick before his.
“I had no idea about Dustin, but that was pretty cool to see him go back-to-back,” Miller said.
When the dust had settled on Day 2 of the MLB Draft, three Aggies had heard their names called - Saenz, Miller and first baseman Will Frizzell - as well as A&M commits Isaac Pacheco and Logan Henderson.
In a day of ironic connections, Frizzell was selected in the eighth round (233 overall) by the Washington Nationals, four rounds after the Nationals picked Saenz as the 113th pick overall. Saenz pick, of course, started the two-pick A&M streak that included Miller.
Shortly after Frizzell’s pick late Monday afternoon, Saenz and Frizzell chatted about their shared future over the phone, Saenz said.
“That’s going to be awesome,” he said. “I’m excited for him as well and pumped for him. I know he's pumped for him as well and for the both of us. It’s going to be an amazing journey for both of us.”
Saenz took over as the Aggie’s Friday starter in the second weekend of the season, having taken the ball for the Saturday game of the opening series against Xavier. He led A&M in wins with six, while posting a 4.27 ERA and striking out a team-high 104 batters.
As the 112th selection, Saenz slot value is approximately $512,400.
Saenz said he had no idea prior to Monday that the Nationals would take him, but the moment was everything he had imagined.
“This is a moment I had been dreaming for my entire life, since I was a little kid,” Saenz said. “For it to actually happen today was something I really can’t explain. It was a moment when it was happy, but you have the tears. Just really all the hard work and support that I did and my family did for me as well and coaches as well. It’s something that actually paid off at the end.”
He will join former Aggie outfielder Nick Banks in the Nationals’ organization. Banks is currently a part of the double-A Harrisburg Senators’ roster.
Miller started the season at the front of A&M’s rotation, but settled into a Saturday starter role for the majority of the year. With a fastball that touched 98 mph, Miller spent much of his previous time at A&M and Blinn College at the back end of the bullpen.
Miller went 3-2 on the season with a 4.45 ERA and 70 strikeouts. In three seasons, he posted a career 8-6 record with a 4.07 ERA and 141 strikeouts.
Miller said, while he wasn’t sure who would take him, the Mariners had shown interest since he was at Blinn. As the 113th pick, Miller’s pick value is approximately $512,400.
Had last season’s draft been longer than five rounds, Miller might have been taken by Seattle in the 2020 draft, he said. He will continue to work as a starter in the system, he said.
“They told me earlier that they really liked me last year and wanted to get my last year and it didn’t work out,” Miller said. “They ended up liking me more after this year as well. I’m just excited and ready to go.”
Miller will join Aggie outfielder Zach DeLoach, who was selected in the second round last year, and reliever Nolan Hoffman, who went in the fifth round of the 2018 draft, in the Mariners’ organization. DeLoach is currently with the High-A Everett AquaSox and Hoffman plays for the Low-A Modesto Nuts.
Continuing the irony, Miller said he spent the majority of the spring living in DeLoach’s College Station house after Miller’s home flooded during Winter Storm Uri in February.
“I was living in his house and, next thing you know, I’ll be heading ups to Seattle with him,” Miller said.
Though Frizzell was ranked 435th overall by Perfect Game, he was the final Aggie selected Monday in the 233rd slot. The first baseman paced the Aggies in batting average, hits, doubles, home runs and RBIs. His .343 clip at the plate ranked ninth in the SEC and he finished 11th in the country with 19 home runs. He was first in the SEC in slugging percentage at .686.
Frizzell’s pick value at 233 overall is approximately $191,500.
“I felt like I had a really good year and showed everything I needed to show that would give me a shot to play at the next level,” Frizzell said before the draft.
Before any of the current Aggies went off the board, Pacheco, an A&M commit from Friendswood High School, was taken in the second round (39th overall) by the Detroit Tigers, ending any shot the Aggies would have in luring the standout to Aggieland. Pacheco’s pick value is approximately $1.91 million.
“I committed to A&M pretty early, so I had a good relationship with all of those guys: [Rob] Childress [Justin] Sealy,” Pacheco said.
“That new coaching staff that came in, I think they developed one of the best coaching staffs in the country with [Jim] Schlossnagle and Coach [Michael] Earley, who had [Spencer] Torkelson down at Arizona State. Great coaching staff,” he continued
Pacheco had one opportunity to play in Blue Bell Park when his Friendswood squad took on College Station in the playoffs this spring.
“That was a pretty surreal experience, especially because we had a couple thousand fans, because Texas high school baseball is crazy now,” he said. “I think playing there and getting to play under the 12th Man was a cool experience.”
Henderson, a JUCO commit to A&M from McClennan Community College, was selected shortly after Saenz and Miller in the fourth round by the Milwaukee Brewers as the 116th overall pick. His pick value is an approximate $497,500.
Tuesday, the draft concludes with rounds 11-20. A&M could potentially see reliever Chandler Jozwiak as well as commits Rawley Hector (Anna) and Ryan Pager (Dallas Hillcrest) leave the board.
However, the first wave of Aggies selected are ready to take on the next level, Miller said.
“Both those guys deserve everything they got,” he said. “Both of them have worked their butts off to be where they are and I”m excited for both of their futures and I know we are going to do great and represent A&M perfectly.”
NOTES: Also selected Monday was former Bryan Rudder and Texas Tech pitcher Hunter Dobbins in the eighth round (226th overall) by the Boston Red Sox. Former A&M pitcher Jason Ruffcorn, who finished is career at Oklahoma, was also selected in the eighth round (235th overall) by the Philadelphia Phillies… A&M graduate transfer outfielder Bryan Sturges will use the extra year of eligibility granted due to COVID-19 to finish his career at Texas-Rio Grande Valley. Sturges came to A&M last offseason from Texas-San Antonio.