Texas A&M baseball trio selected in Day 2 of MLB draft

Approximately 10 picks before Texas A&M starter Bryce Miller was selected in the 2021 MLB draft, his agent called to tell him the good news -- the Seattle Mariners were going to call his name as the 113th overall pick.

Little did he, or his family know, they would hear fellow Aggie starter Dustin Saenz called a pick before his.

“I had no idea about Dustin, but that was pretty cool to see him go back-to-back,” Miller said.

When the dust had settled on Day 2 of the draft, three Aggies had heard their name called -- Saenz, Miller and first baseman Will Frizzell -- as well as A&M commits Izaac Pacheco and Logan Henderson.

Frizzell was selected in the eighth round (233 overall) by the Washington Nationals, four rounds after the Nationals picked Saenz as the 112th pick overall.

Shortly after Frizzell was picked, Saenz and Frizzell chatted about their shared future over the phone.

“That’s going to be awesome,” Saenz said. “I’m excited for him as well and pumped for him. I know he's pumped for him as well and for the both of us. It’s going to be an amazing journey for both of us.”