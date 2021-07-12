Texas A&M baseball trio selected in Da7 2 of the in MLB draft

Texas A&M pitchers Dustin Saenz and Bryce Miller were taken on back-to-back picks in the fourth round of the MLB Draft on Monday, followed by an eighth-round selection of first baseman Will Frizzell.

Saenz was selected 113th overall by the Washington Nationals. His pick value is worth $512,400. Last season, Saenz went 6-6 with a 4.27 ERA as the Aggies' Friday night starter. He led the team in innings pitched (84.1) and strikeouts (104).

Miller was taken 114th overall by the Seattle Mariners. His pick value is also worth $512,400. In 2021, Miller went 3-2 with a 1.50 ERA, spending time as a starter and a reliever for the Aggies.

Later in the day, the Nationals returned to A&M’s talent stock, selecting Frizzell as the 223rd overall pick in the eighth round. Frizzell’s slot value was approximately $179,000.

The first baseman paced the Aggies in batting average, hits, doubles, home runs and RBIs. His .343 clip at the plate ranked ninth in the SEC and he finished 11th in the country with 19 home runs. He was first in the SEC in slugging percentage at .686.

