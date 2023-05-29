Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

There was a relaxed nature about the Texas A&M baseball team as it meandered into the Letterman’s Club at Kyle Field to watch the NCAA Tournament selection show to find out where its national postseason journey would begin.

A week prior, Aggie head coach Jim Schlossnagle said his team was backed into a corner and he’d be happy with a No. 4 seed in a regional in Anchorage, Alaska, with his team having 14 Southeastern Conference victories and an NCAA RPI in the mid-30s.

But a 4-2 record at the SEC tournament, including a championship appearance, earned the Aggies (36-25) the No. 2 seed in the Stanford Regional. A&M will face No. 3 seed Cal State Fullerton (31-22) at 9 p.m. Friday. Host Stanford (38-16), the No. 8 national seed, will play Mountain West Conference tournament winner San Jose St. (31-25) at 4 p.m. Friday to open the double-elimination event.

“We played our way into [this seed],” Schlossnagle said. “We’re playing well. We get the chance to be a part of a great regional and we’ll see how we do.”

The regional is unique as the only one west of Stillwater, Okla. Equally as notable is the region's top three seeds combining for 43 College World Series appearances and six national titles. The Aggies are making their second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament under Schlossnagle, including last year’s run to the College World Series semifinals.

The Stanford Regional for super regionals is paired with the Coral Gables Regional, which features No. 9 national seed Miami along with second-seeded Texas, Louisiana-Lafayette and Maine.

The regional marks Schlossnagle’s first trip to Stanford’s Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in 33 seasons as a college coach. It's A&M's second trip with the first in 1997.

“Depending on what they do with time and who plays when, there’s going to be a lot of people in the country going home from their regional and getting ready for bed and watching the Stanford Regional,” Schlossnagle said. “So, that’s exciting. You get exposure across the country and especially on the West Coast.”

The Aggies, playing in their 37th NCAA tourney, are coming off a week of strong pitching performances, including a pair of one-hit starts by sophomore Troy Wansing and freshman Justin Lamkin. A&M’s arms will benefit from a night game at Sunken Diamond, a time which typically makes the park play deeper, Schlossnagle said.

A&M junior left-hander Will Johnston said A&M’s recent pitching performances are more of a shift in momentum than just lightning in a bottle.

“I think we’re starting to play our best baseball as a team, as well as a pitching staff,” Johnston said. “I think we’re really starting to do a good job on that side of things, whereas I don’t think we were doing our best job on the front half of the season. I think we are peaking at the right time and I’m really excited about it.”

The bats will be tested against a Cal State Fullerton staff with an earned run average of 4.96 that ranks 64th in the country and a strikeout-to-walk ratio at 2.15 that's ranked 69th with both tops among the regional teams.

Titan sophomore right-hander Evan Yates has a regional-best 3.57 ERA, while senior right-hander Finn Chester is tops in strikeout-to-walk ratio at 7-to-1 (42 to 6).

Schlossnagle while at TCU played the Titans several times, going 7-12. That was against Dave Serrano and Rick Vanderhook. Cal State Fullerton, a four-time national champion, has a relatively new staff led by head coach Jason Dietrich, who took over prior to the 2022 season and have led the Titans in their first NCAA Tournament since 2018. Dietrich also was the program's pitching coach from 2013-16.

“I think Cal State Fullerton is a team that is going to play the classic Cal State Fullerton way, which is really good, fundamental baseball,” Schlossnagle said. "They’re going to put pressure on you with bunting and short game and running.”

Three of the Titan’s four national championships came under former Texas head coach Augie Garrido, who established the program and its winning tradition. George Horton won the last title in 2004.

A&M holds a 5-7 all-time record against Fullerton, with the last meeting a three-game away series with the Titans winning two. It will be the third time the programs have met in postseason play, including a 4-2 Titan victory during the 1999 College World Series.

Stanford is more reminiscent of a SEC team with its power bats and arms, Schlossnagle said. Stanford, the Pac-12 champion, leads the regional field in batting average (.317, 12th nationally), hits (633, 13th nationally), home runs (102, 17th nationally), slugging percentage (.546, 8th nationally) and pitching strikeouts per nine innings (10.5, 13th nationally).

“The thing about [the SEC] is it prepares you for everything,” Schlossnagle said. “So, we have teams like Vandy and Kentucky that put pressure on you with the bunting game, so we’ve seen that amongst them and some nonconference teams we’ve played.”

The Aggies in the 1997 tournament lost to Stanford 3-1 in the only meeting between the two. A&M has never faced San Jose State.

The trip also provides a return for several Pac-12 expatriates on the Aggies, including junior shortstop Hunter Haas and junior first baseman Jack Moss who transferred from Arizona State, as well as senior pitcher Carson Lambert who came from Southern California. A&M pitching coach Nate Yeskie spent over a decade in the conference between Oregon State and Arizona, as well as Aggie hitting coach Michael Earley, who coached at Arizona State before arriving at A&M.

“As far as the environment goes, it’s a little different than the SEC, but I think it’ll be really fun for us to play in,” Haas said. “Baseball is baseball, so I think we’re prepared.”

NOTES — Sam Houston State (38-23) was sent to the Baton Rouge Regional as a No. 3 seed where the Western Athletic Conference tournament champs will open with No. 2 seed Oregon State (39-18). Host LSU (43-15), which is the No. 5 national seed, will open with Tulane (19-40). Sam Houston, which last made a NCAA tourney appearance was 2017, won four consecutive elimination games to make the field, winning back-to-back doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday. ... Schlossnagle also was 1-5 against Cal State in his two seasons at UNLV before going to TCU.