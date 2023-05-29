Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Texas A&M baseball team was named the 2-seed in the Stanford Regional on Monday. The Aggies will face 3-seed Cal State Fullerton on Friday.

Stanford is the No. 8 national seed and regional host. The Cardinal will face 4-seed San Jose State on Friday to round out the four-team, double-elimination regional. Game times are to be determined.

A&M (36-25) is coming off a run to the SEC tournament championship game. The Aggies are making their second-straight appearance in the NCAA tournament under Jim Schlossnagle after they advanced to the College World Series semifinals in 2022. This is A&M's 37th all-time appearance in the NCAA tournament.

Cal State Fullerton is 31-22 overall on the year and is making its first appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2018. The Titans won the Big West Conference to earn an automatic bid.

Stanford is 38-16 overall this season and won the Pac-12 Conference's regular-season title. The Cardinal have hosted a regional in each of the previous five seasons and advanced to the College World Series in 2021 and 2022.

San Jose State is 31-25 overall this season and won the Mountain West conference tournament to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

More to come on the Aggies' matchup.