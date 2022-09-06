Texas A&M athletes made more than $4 million in NIL deals last year

Texas A&M athletes collected more than $4 million in name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation since it was made legal on July 1, 2021, with football leading the charge at more than $3.3 million in deals.

According to university-tracked information obtained by The Eagle through the Texas Open Records Act, the combined total of all NIL deals secured by Aggie athletes was $4,173,656.82 during the first academic year these kinds of deals were legal per state laws and allowed by the NCAA. Football athletes earned $3,367,517.52 over that stretch. Men’s basketball came in second with $472,735 followed by baseball’s $198,078 total compensation.

Aggie pitcher Nathan Dettmer signed an endorsement deal with Cooper’s BBQ in College Station. He spoke to The Eagle about the deal and the new world of NIL at a signing event during the spring.

“It’s way different, especially as you think about I’m still a student and going to school,” Dettmer said. “I really kind of entered the big-boy world a little bit in negotiating things and figuring out ways to make money. It’s been awesome. It’s way different, but I love it.”

Softball was A&M’s highest-earning women’s sport, totaling $35,337, followed by women’s tennis’s $25,605 and women’s track and field and cross country at $16,405. Men’s golf was wedged in between softball and women’s tennis, earning $28,500. Women’s basketball fell eighth among programs with $7,730 earned.

Equestrian, volleyball and women’s swimming and diving rounded out the bottom with totals of $415, $150 and $95 respectively.

By comparison, Texas’ athletes earned more than $2,039,180 through the majority of the 2021-22 academic year, according to a report by the Austin American-Statesman. The Longhorn football team earned $879,447, with the largest single deal worth $60,000, according to the report. Texas softball athletes collected $295,790 and women’s swimming totaled $259,402.

According to Texas law, collegiate student-athletes in Texas must provide contract documentation of every NIL deal to their university athletics compliance office. While the university can have no participation in the brokering of NIL deals per the Texas law, they can review the contracts to make sure the terms fall under the law’s guidelines.

Texas Senator Royce West, who was a sponsor of the bill and is the vice chairman of the Senate Higher Education Committee, said the bill was about evening the financial playing field between the athletes and business college sports have created.

“The reality is that how many NCAA infractions have taken place because a kid needed extra resources in order to make ends meet?” West told The Eagle in June. “How many times has the issue of the NCAA profiting billions of dollars by these student-athletes end up with nothing in return [for the athletes]? Most people say, well, they got a college education. That is in part true, but a lot of others have ended up with ... injuries that many don’t come back from as it relates to being physically fit. Some don’t end up graduating from college. We know that there is exploitation going on. And so from that vantage point, I wanted to make certain that young people had the opportunity to participate for the revenue sharing that is taking place in college athletics.”

Universities can use software that helps connect potential business partners with student-athletes and provide automated contract systems for athletes, businesses and university compliance offices. A&M uses the software service INFLCR.

According to INFLCR’s first-year data, the average value for all transactions that ran through its systems was $1,815, with an average value of $2,144 for Power Five conference transactions. Football, men’s basketball, softball, baseball and women’s basketball rank as the top five for transaction value in Power Five conferences, according to INFLCR. Autographs ($10,093), business ownership ($3,361), camps and lessons ($819), social media ($905) and public appearances ($2,112) round out the top five transaction types for average value, according to the software company.

“In technology, [A&M is] above average, and we go to them every time we build a new solution, and they are usually the first,” INFLCR founder and CEO Jim Cavale said in the spring. “Policywise, they’re a little hamstrung, because they are in a state that has a law, and they’ve done a really good job maneuvering the best they can, but there are some things they can’t do that schools in other states can do, whether it’s institutional involvement or [use of university] marks. There’s just some things that the Texas law limits them doing. In deal flow, they’ve done a phenomenal job. They are above average in sports like football, but at the same time, there is a lot of activity they would like to see with the non-football student athletes.”