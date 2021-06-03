Texas A&M announces name, image, likeness program for student-athletes

In Texas, Senate Bill 1385 is waiting to be signed by Gov. Greg Abbott after being approved during this spring's legislative session. The bill is part of a nationwide effort to allow student-athletes to profit off their own name and would go into effect on July 1.

"As we enter a new era in college sports, Texas A&M has the grand ability to be a leader in the name, image, and likeness space so that we can support our student-athletes at the highest level," Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said in a release. "Our new AMPLIFY platform provides Aggie athletes with the right tools and resources so that they are educated, well-informed and can capitalize to their full potential. Our job is to put our student-athletes in the best position for success on and off the fields of play, and AMPLIFY helps them reach their goals."