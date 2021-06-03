Texas A&M announces name, image, likeness program for student-athletes

Texas A&M athletics announced the creation of its Name, Image, Likeness Program -- AMPLIFY -- on Thursday. The program is designed to help student-athletes utilize their brand and platform.
In Texas, Senate Bill 1385 is waiting to be signed by Gov. Greg Abbott after being approved during this spring's legislative session. The bill is part of a nationwide effort to allow student-athletes to profit off their own name and would go into effect on July 1.
AMPLIFY will give A&M student-athletes access to programs and topics, including: building one's digital brand, financial workshops, effective networking, evaluating job opportunities and negotiating offers, mock job interviews, understanding the Aggie Network and Lettermen's Association, social media audit and analysis, and creating custom content for your brand.
"As we enter a new era in college sports, Texas A&M has the grand ability to be a leader in the name, image, and likeness space so that we can support our student-athletes at the highest level," Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said in a release. "Our new AMPLIFY platform provides Aggie athletes with the right tools and resources so that they are educated, well-informed and can capitalize to their full potential. Our job is to put our student-athletes in the best position for success on and off the fields of play, and AMPLIFY helps them reach their goals."
Third-party vendors that will assist A&M's AMPLIFY program are INFLCR and COMPASS.