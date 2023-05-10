Former Ohio State compliance director Jamie Wood has been hired to fill Texas A&M’s new position of assistant athletics director for name, image and likeness.

Wood announced via social media last week that he had been hired, while A&M athletics director Ross Bjork confirmed it in a release Wednesday.

“Texas A&M is constantly seeking to stay ahead of the curve in support of our student-athletes and creating a position to oversee the day-to-day activities around our plan and vision for name, image and likeness helps us reach that goal,” Bjork said.