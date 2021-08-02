 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M All-American Maggie Malone qualifies for women's javelin finals at Tokyo Olympics
0 comments
top story

Texas A&M All-American Maggie Malone qualifies for women's javelin finals at Tokyo Olympics

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tokyo Olympics Athletics

Maggie Malone, of the United States, competes in qualifications for the women's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

 Matthias Schrader

TOYKO -- Former Texas A&M All-American Maggie Malone, representing the United States, needed only one throw Monday in the women's javelin to qualify for the finals at the Tokyo Games.  Malone's effort of 206 feet, 11 inches was the second best. Poland’s Maria Andrejczyk topped the 12 qualifiers. The finals will be at 6:50 a.m. Friday. 

Here's how other Aggies fared Monday:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• Algeria's Tahar Triki qualified for the men's final of the triple jump with an effort of 55-11.25. That was the fifth-best mark. The finals will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday. 

• Trinidad and Tobago’s Tyra Gittens was 10th in the women's long jump, failing to qualify for the finals.  

• Trinidad and Tobago’s Deon Lendore failed to advance to the 400-meter  finals. He was fourth in his heat with a time of 44.93 seconds. The top two in each of the three heats along with next two fastest overall advanced. He had the best time of those who didn't advance.

On Tuesday, the United States' Athing Mu will compete in the women's 800 finals at 7:25 a.m.; USA's Annie Kunz will compete in the women's heptathlon 100 hurdles at 7:25 p.m. and high jump at 8:35 p.m.; Grenada's Lindon Victor will compete in the men's decathlon 100 at 7 p.m., long jump at 7:55 p.m. and shot put at 9:40 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What sports are most affected by weather?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Aggies at Olympics
Aggie Sports

Aggies at Olympics

Former Texas A&M All-American Athing Mu opened her first Olympic games by advancing past the first round of the women’s 800 meters on Frid…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert