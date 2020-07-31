Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork: SEC's decision to go conference-only provides clarity

Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork said earlier this week that he didn’t believe any major decisions on Southeastern Conference football scheduling for the upcoming season would be finalized this week. Much had been discussed, especially since the in-person meeting of SEC athletic directors on July 13, and there is still much to be ironed out for a college football season during a global pandemic.

Now that the decision has been made to play a 10-game, conference-only football season, as was voted on and approved Thursday, Bjork said he feels a sense of relief that there is a framework for a plan to move forward with football.

“I think it provides to me clarity,” Bjork said Friday on a Zoom press conference. “It provides the hope and optimism that I mentioned in my statement, but it also ... just the mental aspect of this for our student athletes. They need clarity. I saw several of them in the parking lot as I was leaving last night. You could see it in their face. They have some clarity, and I think that’s exciting.”

After the July 13 meeting, Bjork had stated he thought playing a nonconference slate, which included in-state home games against North Texas and Abilene Christian, was potentially safer than flying to play a scheduled conference bout with South Carolina. The priority shifted to pushing back the schedule a few weeks to account for an expected increase in cases as students return to campus, Bjork said.