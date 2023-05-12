Disney World brings out the best in youngsters, so it was fitting the underclassmen on the Texas A&M women’s tennis team made sure the second-ranked Aggies advanced to the NCAA tournament quarterfinals in Orlando, Florida, for a second straight year.

Freshman Daria Smetannikov clinched A&M’s 4-1 victory over 14th-ranked Tennessee with a 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 victory over Esther Adeshina in super regional action Friday afternoon at the Mitchell Tennis Center. Smetannikov got mobbed by teammates at the end, but a pivotal win at No. 3 doubles by sophomores Gianna Pielet and Jeanette Mireles gave the Aggies the all-important first point.

“The [No. 3] doubles was huge for us,” A&M coach Mark Weaver said. “That’s the best team we’ve played all year at [No. 3], and we haven’t done all that well at [No. 3]. And if there ever was a match that we needed to win, that was today. Maybe we don’t win the dual match if we don’t win.”

Doubles was a team strength for A&M early in the season until senior Carson Branstine suffered a season-ending hip injury. Branstine and graduate Jayci Goldsmith where 9-0 in doubles and are still ranked second in the country. The Aggies settled with Goldsmith and graduate Salma Ewing at No. 1 doubles and sophomore Mary Stoiana and freshman Mia Kupres at No. 2 doubles. They are a combined 34-8 and ranked 22nd and 35th, respectively. Weaver tried some different combinations at No. 3, settling on Pielet and Mireles, who were 8-6 in doubles, including 3-5 on the third line.

That third-line doubles match wasn’t a huge concern until Goldsmith and Ewing got off to a slow start Friday and lost 6-4. Stoiana and Kupres also fell behind 3-0 but battled back for a 6-4 victory.

Pielet and Mireles fell behind 3-0, and the studious Aggie fans were worried because when A&M beat Southeastern Conference-rival Tennessee 6-1 in the regular season on March 31, the Aggies breezed to victories on the top two doubles line while Kupres and Stoiana trailed 4-2 at No. 3 when the point was decided. Tennessee’s No. 3 doubles team in both contests consisted of their No. 3 singles player No. 48 Daria Kuczer, a fifth-year senior, and No. 4 singles player Eleonora Molinaro, a junior who had international experience before enrolling at Tennessee.

Pielet and Mireles played some of their best tennis in rallying for a 7-6 victory, taking the tiebreaker 7-5.

Mireles was solid throughout, while Pielet elevated her play late, Weaver said.

“We really stepped up like champions there,” Weaver said.

A&M carried that momentum into singles, grabbing the first set in five of the six matches.

“That took a lot out of Tennessee,” Weaver said. “It really showed in the first sets. But to their credit, they responded well.”

Tennessee got a team point just before A&M clinched, and the Lady Vols were up in the third set in the other two singles matches.

“This is tough,” Tennessee coach Alison Ojeda said. “We gave ourselves opportunities to beat the No. 2 team in the country and advance to the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament. With that said, we can feel really good when we put our head on the pillow to sleep tonight, because we know in our hearts that we gave it everything we had, and that is important.”

A&M quickly built its team lead to 3-0 with Goldsmith and Stoiana earning straight-set singles victories, but it took more than an hour before Smetannikov clinched the final point at No. 5 singles.

“I knew it was going to be a battle,” Weaver said. “I think the home courts really paid off for us today. I think we made the match a bit harder than we needed to, but we just have to learn to put teams away when we have a great advantage.”

The heat did slow play with the temperature in College Station at 88 and a heat index of 96 to start singles, neither number taking into account the temperature on court. The match took just over three and a half hours.

A&M, which lost to Oklahoma last year in the national quarterfinals, will face seventh-seeded Stanford (21-2) on Wednesday. The Cardinal advanced with a 4-1 victory over 10th-seeded Ohio State. Stanford has won 21 straight since losing back-to-back games to fifth-ranked Georgia 4-2 and fourth-ranked Duke 4-3 at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle on Feb. 10-11.

NOTES — It was the last home match for Ewing and Goldsmith, who is the school-record holder for single and doubles wins. “It is definitely bittersweet that this was my last match on the Mitchell courts,” Goldsmith said. “I have so many amazing memories here, but I am also really happy that my college journey isn’t over yet as we get to keep playing in Orlando.”

No. 2 Texas A&M 4, No. 14 Tennessee

NCAA Sweet 16

Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Singles

No. 2 Mary Stoiana, A&M, def. No. 21 Elza Tomase 6-2, 6-1; No. 58 Salma Ewing, A&M, vs. No. 27 Rebeka Mertena 7-6 (2), 3-6, 3-5, DNF; No. 68 Mia Kupres, A&M, vs. No. 48 Darie Kuczer 6-3, 2-6, 5-6, DNF; No. 108 Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. Eleonora Molinaro 6-3, 6-4; Daria Smetannikov, A&M, def. Esther Adeshina 5-7, 6-1, 6-4; Lauren Anzalotta, Tennessee, def. Jeanette Mireles 3-6, 6-4, 6-0

Doubles

No. 45 Mertena/Adeshina, Tennessee, def. No. 22 Ewing/Goldsmith 6-4; No. 35 Kupres/Stoiana, A&M, def. Catherine Aulia/Anzalotta 6-4; Gianna Pielet/Mireles, A&M, def. Molinaro/Kuczer 7-6 (5)

Order of finish: Doubles 1, 2, 3; singles 4, 1, 6, 5