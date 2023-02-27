AUSTIN – The second-ranked University of Texas men’s tennis team defeated Texas A&M 5-2 on Sunday at the Texas Tennis Center.

Texas (11-2) won the doubles points and the first two singles en route to beating the Aggies (2-4). A&M’s Raphael Perot and Luke Casper earned A&M’s singles victories.

Singles: No. 1 Eliot Spizzirri, UT, def. No. 63 Noah Schachter 6-3, 7-5; No. 57 Raphael Perot, A&M, def. No. 33 Pierre-Yves Bailly 6-2, 7-5; No. 54 Micah Braswell, UT, def. Giulio Perego 6-3, 6-3; No. 22 Siem Woldeab, UT, def. Guido Marson (6-4, 3-6, 6-3; Luke Casper, A&M, def. Chih Chi Huang 5-7, 6-1, 6-3; Evin McDonald, UT, def. Matthis Ross 6-4, 7-6 (6). Doubles: No. 6 Spizzirri/Cleeve Harper, UT, def. Trey Hilderbrand/ Schachter 6-2; Woldeab/Bailly, UT, def. JC Roddick/ Perego 6-2; Braswell/Huang , UT, vs. Pierce Rollins/Kenner Taylor 4-3, DNF

— Eagle staff report