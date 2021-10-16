Two Aggie women’s doubles teams reach round of 16 at ITA Texs Regional

FORT WORTH — Texas A&M’s No. 3 Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova beat Texas Tech’s Olivia Peet and Camryn Stepp 8-3, and Aggies Gianna Pielet and Mary Stoiana beat Texas-San Antonio’s Keegan McCain and Jasmin Starr 8-3 in the doubles round of 32 on Saturday at the ITA Texas Regional. The Aggies will return to the court Sunday for the round of 16 at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center