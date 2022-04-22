Top-seeded Aggies beat Commodores at SEC women's tennis tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Jayci Goldsmith won her fourth-line singles match to secure a 4-2 victory for the top-seeded and sixth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team over eight-seeded Vanderbilt on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Championship at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex.

Leading 3-2 after a late Vanderbilt (16-9) comeback attempt, A&M (28-1) got the clinching point when Goldsmith finished off Marcella Cruz 6-4, 7-6 (4) at No. 4 singles. A&M’s No. 15 Carson Branstine and No. 20 Tatiana Makarova also won their singles matches after the Aggies won a quick doubles point.

A&M will face fourth-seeded and 15th-ranked Florida (19-5) at 11 a.m. Saturday in the semifinals. Florida advanced with a 4-1 victory over fifth-seeded Arkansas.