Top-seeded Aggie women's tennis team to open SEC tournament Thursday

The sixth-ranked and top-seeded Texas A&M women’s tennis team will face eight-seeded Vanderbilt at 11 a.m. Friday in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Championship at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex in Gainesville, Florida.

A&M (27-1, 13-0) won the SEC regular-season title by sweeping the league. It’s the Aggies’ first outright conference championship since winning the Southwest Conference in 1986.

Vanderbilt (16-8, 6-7) advanced with a 4-2 victory over ninth-seeded Ole Miss in the second round of the tournament Thursday.

The Aggies beat the Commodores 6-1 during the regular season on March 18 at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

