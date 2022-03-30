 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three Texas A&M tennis players earn SEC weekly honors

Texas A&M’s Tatiana Makarova was named the Southeastern Conference’s women’s tennis player of the week on Wednesday, while Mary Stoiana was named the SEC women’s freshman of the week and Giulio Perego the SEC men’s freshman of the week.

Makarova won all of her singles and doubles points in the A&M women’s wins over Tennessee and No. 7 Georgia last week. Stoiana had three wins last week, including two over ranked opponents in singles and a win over a ranked pair in doubles.

Perego earned men’s freshman of the week honors for the second time this season after opening the week with a straight-set singles victory and a doubles win against Tennessee followed by a three-set singles win against Georgia.

