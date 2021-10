FORT WORTH — Texas A&M’s No. 10 Tatiana Makarova, Mary Stoiana and Jayci Goldsmith each won two singles matches Friday to reach the round of 16 at the ITA Texas Women’s Tennis Regional at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center. A&M’s Gianna Pielet won her first-round match but fell in the second round. The tournament will continue at 9 a.m. Saturday with the Aggies competing in doubles. The event runs through Monday.