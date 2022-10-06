Three Aggies reach quarterfinals at ITA Women’s All-American

CARY, N.C. — Texas A&M’s Mary Stoiana, Carson Branstine and Jayci Goldsmith advanced to the quarterfinals at the ITA Women’s All-American Championships on Thursday at Cary Tennis Park.

Ranked 58th, Stoiana advanced in singles with a 7-6 (6), 6-1 victory over Ohio State’s No. 10 Irina Cantos Siemers. The Aggie sophomore will face North Carolina’s No. 21 Fiona Crawley at 10 a.m. Friday.

In doubles, No. 21 Branstine and Goldsmith beat Boston College’s No. 27 Maria Aguia and Laura Lopez 7-5, 6-3 to set up a meeting against Michigan’s Kari Miller and Jaedan Brown at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Also Thursday, No. 109 Goldsmith lost in the singles’ round of 16 to No. 19 Alexa Noel of Miami 6-1, 6-4, while No. 9 Branstine withdrew from singles play.