Three Aggies earn weekly SEC tennis honors

Three Texas A&M tennis players earned Southeastern Conference weekly honors, the league announced Wednesday.

Carson Branstine was named the SEC women’s player of the week for the second time this season. Last week, Branstine won singles matches against Auburn and Alabama in straight sets and teamed with Mary Stoiana to clinch doubles points in both dual matches.

Stoiana also earned SEC women’s freshman of the week honors for the second straight week and fourth time this season. She continues to lead the Aggies with a 26-3 singles record this season after victories against Auburn and Alabama. Stoiana has won 12 consecutive matches and is 10-0 against SEC singles opponents this year.

Giulio Perego was named the SEC men’s freshman of the week for the second straight week and third time this spring. Perego is a team-best 7-1 in SEC singles matches after wins against Auburn and Alabama. He also notched a doubles win over the Crimson Tide with partner Pierce Rollins.