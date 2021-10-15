Three Aggies advance in singles at ITA Texas Men’s Regional

Texas A&M’s No. 62 Noah Schachter, No. 79 Matthis Ross and Raphael Perot each won two singles matches Friday to advance to the round of 16 at the ITA Texas Men’s Tennis Regional at the Mitchell Tennis Center.
A&M’s Anish Sriniketh and Rahul Dhokia along with Stefan Storch and Ross also won first-round doubles matches to advance to Saturday’s second round. Three other Aggie doubles teams received first-round byes.
The tournament will continue through Monday.
