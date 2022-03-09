Texas men's tennis team rallies past Texas A&M 4-3

The Texas A&M men’s tennis team started strong, but Texas showed why it’s ranked 15th in the country as the Longhorns gutted out a 4-3 victory on Wednesday night at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

The 28th-ranked Aggies (9-6) won the doubles point and grabbed first-set victories in four of six singles matches with flashy play that a packed stands appreciated. But steady Texas (8-6) came back to win a trio of three-set matches in singles.

Texas’s Richard Ciamarra clinched the team victory at No. 2 singles with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 victory over A&M sophomore Raphael Perot that put the Longhorns ahead 4-1. The Aggies were leading in the two remaining matches, and freshmen Giulio Perego and Luke Casper were able to close out for victories at No. 5 and No. 6 singles, respectively.

But it was Texas’ strength on the top lines that turned the tide.

A&M junior Noah Schachter played a solid first set against Texas’ 38th-ranked Micah Braswell at No. 1 singles, never trailing. That trend continued in the second set with the unranked Schachter leading 5-4 before Braswell won the last three games to tie the match at a set apiece. Schachter took a 2-1 lead in the third set, but Braswell closed strong for the 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory.

Ciamarra clinched the team victory a couple minutes later.

“We played with a lot of energy,” Schachter said. “The crowd helped us so much. It was a super packed crowd for doubles. We just rode the energy into singles, but obviously they’re a good team. We knew it was going to be tough. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get it done at the end.”

Schachter teamed up with sophomore Kenny Taylor for a 7-5 victory over Braswell and Chih Chi Huang at No. 1 doubles that clinched the doubles point following sophomore transfer Matthis Ross and freshman Stefan Storch topping Ciamarra and Siem Woldeab 6-3 at No. 2 doubles. A&M also was up in the No. 3 doubles match as well.

“Again, the crowd helped us so much in the beginning,” Schachter said.

The crowd thinned for singles, but many also left as the temperature dropped. The remaining fans didn’t have as much to cheer about, especially after the first sets in singles.

“We’re not doing a good job in the early part of the second sets,” A&M coach Steve Denton said. “We’re kind of giving them an opportunity to steal that momentum from us, and against an experienced team that has a lot of salty players like they do, once they got their foot in the door, I think that changed the match quite a bit.”

A&M, which was ranked 12th after a 4-0 start before a five-match losing streak, “is learning as team,” Denton said. Several players were facing Texas for the first time, yet the Aggies were in position to win.

“Noah had a couple match points there at one point,” Denton said. “And then if we win at 5 and 6, we’re out of here 4-3, so there’s a fine margin there, and our guys didn’t quite win those important moments.”

And Texas did.

“One thing, I’ll say: Texas definitely got more aggressive after the first sets of the singles matches,” Denton said. “And I think that was a major factor, but we’ve got to match that aggression a little bit better. These guys will learn. They’re not as seasoned as some of these other teams. This is the growing pains of a young team.”

It was a long day for Schachter, who had a three-set victory in singles of a 7-0 victory over Texas-Arlington to start the Aggies’ doubleheader. He also had a doubles victory in that match.

“I was super close to winning in straight sets [against Texas],” Schachter said. “My opponent played really well when it mattered. The margins are super slim. But I think we’re right there with one of the best teams in the country.”

A&M will play another doubleheader Friday in a revised schedule because of possible inclement weather. The Aggies will face Vanderbilt at 10 a.m. and Lamar at 2 p.m.

No. 15 Texas 4, Texas A&M 3

Singles

No. 38 Micah Braswell, Texas, def. Noah Schachter 4-6, 7-5, 6-2; No. 32 Richard Ciamarra, Texas, def. No. 98 Raphael Perot 5-7, 6-3, 6-3; Eliot Spizzirri, Texas, def. Matthis Ross 3-6, 6-4, 6-1; Siem Woldeab, Texas, def. Guido Marson 6-4, 6-4; Giulio Perego, A&M, def. Chih Chi Huang 7-5, 4-6, 7-5; Luke Casper, A&M, def. Evin McDonald 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

Doubles

Schachter-Kenner Taylor, A&M, def. Braswell-Chih Chi Huang 7-5; Ross-Stefan Storch, A&M, def. Ciamarra-Woldeab 6-3; Perego-Perot, A&M, vs. Spizzirri-Evin McDonald 6-5, DNF

Order of finish: D2, D1, S4, S3, S1, S2*, S5, S6 (*clinched team victory)

Texas A&M 7, Texas-Arlington 0

Singles

Schachter, A&M, def. Alan Sau Franco 6-1, 4-6, 6-3; Ross, A&M, def. Anton Shepp 6-0, 6-0; Storch, A&M, def. Daichi Akiyoshi 6-3, 6-4; Mathis Bondaz, A&M, def. Miguel Cabrera 6-2, 6-4; Rahul Dhokia, A&M, def. Maks Lukman 6-4, 6-3; Austin Abbrat, A&M, def. Ricardo Alban 6-1, 7-5

Doubles

Taylor-Schachter, A&M, def. Shepp-Cabrera 6-1; Perego-Perot, A&M, vs. Franco-Lukman 3-5, DNF; Storch-Abbrat, A&M, def. Alban-Akiyoshi 6-1

Order of finish: D1, D3, S2, S3, S6*, S5, S4, S1 (*clinched team victory)

