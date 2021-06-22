 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M's Valentin Vacherot named ITA Senior Player of the Year
0 comments

Texas A&M's Valentin Vacherot named ITA Senior Player of the Year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M's Valentin Vacherot was named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Senior Player of the Year, the organization announced on Monday.

Vacherot finished his senior season with a 86-21 record in dual matches and set the Aggies' record for most dual singles wins. He was also the only Southeastern Conference athlete ranked in the top 5 for the entire season. Vacherot is the first Aggie to win the award since Ryan Newport in 2003 and the first to earn national recognition since Patrick Kypson won ITA Rookie of the Year in 2018.

Texas A&M University logo
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why is there still so much doubt surrounding the Atlanta Hawks?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert