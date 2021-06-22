Texas A&M's Valentin Vacherot named ITA Senior Player of the Year

Vacherot finished his senior season with a 86-21 record in dual matches and set the Aggies' record for most dual singles wins. He was also the only Southeastern Conference athlete ranked in the top 5 for the entire season. Vacherot is the first Aggie to win the award since Ryan Newport in 2003 and the first to earn national recognition since Patrick Kypson won ITA Rookie of the Year in 2018.