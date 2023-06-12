Texas A&M women’s tennis associate head coach Jordan Szabo was named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s National Assistant Coach of the Year, the second straight year for him to receive it.

Szabo, who just completed his sixth season with the program, helped the Aggies reach the NCAA tournament quarterfinals both seasons. Szabo has been named the ITA Texas region assistant of the year three times (2019, 2022 and 2023).

North Carolina, which won the national title, had Brian Kalbas named coach of the year; Anika Yarlagadda was the most improved senior and junior Friona Crawley, who played at San Antonio Alamo Heights, was the player of the year. Three-time Virginia senior All-American Natasha Subhash won the Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award, Southern California senior All-American Eryn Cayetano won the Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award, UCLA’s Fangran Tien was the Rookie of the Year and Duke’s Chloe Beck was the Senior Player of the Year.