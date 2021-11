Texas A&M’s third-ranked women’s doubles team of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova will begin competition at the ITA National Fall Championships at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego on Thursday. The Aggies will face Ohio State’s Sydni Ratliff and Irina Cantos Siemers in the first round of the 32-team draw at 7 p.m. The tournament runs through Sunday.