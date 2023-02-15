Texas A&M’s Mia Kupres was named the Southeastern Conference women’s tennis freshman of the week Wednesday. Kupres won two singles matches at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships last week to help the Aggies reach the semifinals.
Texas A&M's Mia Kupres named SEC women's tennis freshman of week
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
