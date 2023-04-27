Texas A&M sophomore Mary Stoiana was named the Southeastern Conference women’s tennis player of the year Thursday, while Mark Weaver was named the co-SEC coach of the year.

Stoiana was the only player to go undefeated in SEC play this season, going 11-0 in singles and 11-0 in doubles.

Stoiana and Carson Branstine also made the All-SEC first team, while Jayci Goldsmith, Salma Ewing and Mia Kupres made the second team. Kupres also made the All-Freshman team after going a combined 9-1 in SEC singles and doubles this season.

A&M will learn its NCAA tournament fate at 5 p.m. Monday.