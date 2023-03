Texas A&M’s Mary Stoiana was named the Southeastern Conference women’s tennis player of the week Wednesday.

Stoiana earned the award for the fourth time this season and eighth time of her career after winning a singles match and two doubles matches last week.

The second-ranked Aggies (19-1, 7-0) will host No. 14 Tennessee at 5 p.m. Friday and No. 4 Georgia at noon Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.