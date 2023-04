Texas A&M’s Mary Stoiana was named the Southeastern Conference women’s tennis player of the week for the third straight time Wednesday.

Stoiana won four matches last week, two in singles and two in doubles with partner Mia Kupres.

The second-ranked Aggies (23-1, 11-0) will face Kentucky (12-11, 4-7) at 11 a.m. Friday at the Boone Tennis Complex in Lexington, Kentucky.