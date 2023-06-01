Texas A&M sophomore Mary Stoiana earned third-team academic All-America honors from the College Sports Communicators on Thursday. Stoiana has a 3.586 grade-point average as a sport management major. This season’s Southeastern Conference women’s tennis player of the year has made the athletic director’s honor roll in each of her semesters at A&M.
