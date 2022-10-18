Texas A&M's Mary Stoiana, Carson Branstine win at Fort Worth Classic

FORT WORTH — Texas A&M’s Carson Branstine won in singles and doubles, and Mary Stoiana won in singles Tuesday at the Fort Worth Pro Tennis Classic at the Freidman Tennis Center.
Branstine beat New Zealand’s Jade Otway 6-3, 6-4 and teamed with American Ashley Lahey for a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Greece’s Martha Matoula and Slovakia’s Martina Okalova in the doubles round of 16.
Stoiana topped the United States’ Charlotte Chavatipon 6-1, 6-1 in singles.
The tournament will continue at 10 a.m. Wednesday.