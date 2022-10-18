 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M's Mary Stoiana, Carson Branstine win at Fort Worth Classic

  • 0

FORT WORTH — Texas A&M’s Carson Branstine won in singles and doubles, and Mary Stoiana won in singles Tuesday at the Fort Worth Pro Tennis Classic at the Freidman Tennis Center.

Branstine beat New Zealand’s Jade Otway 6-3, 6-4 and teamed with American Ashley Lahey for a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Greece’s Martha Matoula and Slovakia’s Martina Okalova in the doubles round of 16.

Stoiana topped the United States’ Charlotte Chavatipon 6-1, 6-1 in singles.

The tournament will continue at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Branstine, Stoiana advance

Texas A&M’s Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana advanced to the second qualifying round of the Fort Worth Pro Tennis Classic at the Bayard H…

Rollins reache finals

 Texas A&M’s Pierce Rollins defeated TCU’s 65-ranked Jacob Fearnley 6-2, 2-6, 10-8 on Monday at the Hurd Tennis Center to advance to the f…

Watch Now: Related Video

SEC Women's Basketball Media Day: Joni Taylor

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert