Former Texas A&M standout Austin Krajicek and partner Ivan Dodig of Croatia will play Belgium’s unseeded Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen for the French Open doubles title at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. A year ago, the pair lost to Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Krajicek and Dodig, seeded fourth, advanced to the final this year by beating 10th-seeded Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the semifinals. Krajicek and Dodig have won a trio of three-set matches this week. In the quarterfinals they defeated 11th-seeded Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-4; in the Round of 16 they beat unseeded Rafael Matos and Francisco Cabral 6-7 (3), 6-4, 7-5; in the Round of 32 they beat Nicolas Jarry and Marc-Andrea Huesler 7-5, 6-2; and in the Round of 64 they beat Guillermo Duran and Sebastian Baez 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-6 (4). Second-seeded Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury lost in the Round of 16, while both top-seeded Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski and third-seeded Rojer and Arevalo lost in the quarterfinals.