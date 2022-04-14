 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M's Kenner Taylor named to SEC community service team

Texas A&M’s Kenner Taylor was named to the Southeastern Conference men’s tennis community service team Thursday. Taylor is a two-time Huddle Leader and serves as the assistant director for external operations for A&M Traditions Night. He also has volunteered with Hulabaloo U and the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

The 21st-ranked Aggies (21-10, 7-3) will play at No. 9 South Carolina (20-5, 9-2) at 4 p.m. Friday at the Carolina Tennis Center in Columbia, South Carolina. South Carolina is in second place in the SEC standings behind No. 3 Florida (19-2, 11-0), while A&M is tied for fourth.

The No. 6 A&M women (25-1, 11-0) will play at No. 33 Arkansas (14-7, 7-4) at 5 p.m. Friday at the Billingsley Tennis Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. A&M leads the SEC by a game over No. 10 Georgia (15-3, 10-1), while Arkansas is in sixth place.

