Texas A&M’s Kenner Taylor and Mary Stoiana each earned spots on the CoSIDA Division I tennis academic all-district team Tuesday. A senior on the Aggie men’s tennis team, Taylor holds a 3.88 grade-point average as a business administration major. Stoiana, a sophomore who plays for the Aggie women, has a 3.59 GPA in sports management.
Texas A&M's Kenner Taylor, Mary Stoiana earn academic honors
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
