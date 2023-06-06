Texas A&M senior Jayci Goldsmith received the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Most Improved Senior Award for the Texas Region along with its Senior Player of the Year Award.

Goldsmith was 32-9 in singles this season and 30-10 in doubles.

A&M’s Mark Weaver won the Wilson/ITA’s Texas Region Coach of the Year Award for the second straight year and associate head coach Jordan Szabo also earned the ITA Texas Region Assistant Coach of the Year Award for a second straight time. It was the third time the two had earned those honors.

A&M was 30-3, winning the Southeastern Conference title and reaching the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament where it lost to Stanford.