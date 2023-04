Texas A&M’s Jayci Goldsmith and Kenner Taylor have been named to the Southeastern Conference tennis community service teams for the second straight season.

Goldsmith is a fifth-year graduate who has tallied 20 hours of community service over the last year and joined A&M’s Mission of Hope trip to Dominican Republic followed by Haiti.

Taylor also joined the Mission of Hope trip and has worked with Aggies Can and the student athlete advisory committee.