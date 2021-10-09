 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M's Goldsmith, Makarova lose in ITA All-American doubles quarterfinals
0 comments

Texas A&M's Goldsmith, Makarova lose in ITA All-American doubles quarterfinals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Texas A&M’s No. 3 Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova lost to Pepperdine’s Victoria Flores and Janice Tjen 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (8) in the doubles quarterfinals of the ITA All-American Women’s Championship on Friday at the LTP Tennis Club Mount Pleasant.

The Aggie duo went 2-1 at the event, beating two ranked opponents.

A&M will compete in the ITA Texas Regional beginning Thursday at TCU’s Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center in Fort Worth. The event runs through Oct. 18.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert