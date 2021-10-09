Texas A&M's Goldsmith, Makarova lose in ITA All-American doubles quarterfinals

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Texas A&M’s No. 3 Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova lost to Pepperdine’s Victoria Flores and Janice Tjen 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (8) in the doubles quarterfinals of the ITA All-American Women’s Championship on Friday at the LTP Tennis Club Mount Pleasant.

The Aggie duo went 2-1 at the event, beating two ranked opponents.

A&M will compete in the ITA Texas Regional beginning Thursday at TCU’s Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center in Fort Worth. The event runs through Oct. 18.