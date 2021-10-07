 Skip to main content
Texas A&M's Goldsmith, Makarova advance to ITA All-American doubles quarterfinals
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Texas A&M’s No. 3 Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova won two matches to reach the doubles quarterfinals at the ITA All-American Women’s Tennis Championships on Thursday at the LTP Tennis Club Mount Pleasant.

Goldsmith and Makarova beat Wake Forest’s No. 38 Anna Campana and Carolyn Campana 8-6 in the round of 32 then beat Michigan State’s Mary Lewis and Maja Pietrowicz 8-1 in the round of 16. The Aggies will face Pepperdine’s Janice Tjen and Victoria Flores at 2 p.m. Friday.

In singles play, No. 10 Makarova lost to South Carolina’s Sarah Hamner 6-4, 6-1 in the round of 16.

