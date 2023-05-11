Saturday was about as good as it gets for Texas A&M women’s tennis player Mary Stoiana.

The sophomore celebrated her 20th birthday by clinching the Aggies’ 4-0 victory over Baylor to advance A&M to the NCAA tournament’s super regionals.

“It was a birthday clinch. It was a special day,” Stoiana said.

The Connecticut native has done special things since stepping on A&M’s campus.

Last year Stoiana helped A&M reach the NCAA tournament quarterfinals, and the second-ranked Aggies (29-2) are poised to match or exceed that this year. Ranked second nationally in both singles and doubles, Stoiana is a huge reason why. She’s 37-5 in singles this season, including 20-1 at No. 1 singles.

“Nobody’s taking for granted what Mary’s doing,” A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “She’s playing the best player from every team every match, and she’s doing nothing but taking care of business.”

Stoiana went 34-4 last year in singles, mostly playing the third line behind Carson Branstine and Tatiana Makarova. She’s settled into the top spot this season as the team had to replace the graduated Makarova and senior Branstine, who was battling a hip injury that required surgery in mid-April.

The steady Stoiana heads into Friday’s super regional matchup against Tennessee riding a four-match winning streak that includes a straight-set victory over Georgia’s third-ranked Lea Ma.

“I feel like it’s just the accumulation of all my hard work every day,” Stoiana said. “It just kind of adds up after a while. You bring it every single day, and that just really starts clicking. I feel this year I’ve been able to experience some tougher competition than last year, and every time you play someone of a higher level, you’re always going to raise that level and then surpass it.”

Stoiana’s success isn’t surprising to her, for she’s having the career she envisioned when she picked A&M.

“The coaches were really great, and the program it seemed was aligning with my goals,” Stoiana said. “I want to become a professional tennis player. The coaches support that. The program offers me everything I need.”

Stoiana has more than held up her end of the bargain. She was named the Southeastern Conference player of the year after helping the Aggies win a second straight league title. Stoiana was the SEC player of the week seven times this season, and Weaver joked that they should rename the award after Stoiana, who was named the SEC freshman of the week four times last season, demonstrating her development.

“I’m definitely getting consistently better,” Stoiana said. “I feel like my success rate is only going up. But if I do face some adversity here and there with a bad match, all I’m doing is looking at it as ways to grow. I feel like I’m just going up at such an exponential rate right now.”

Stoiana closed her freshman season by winning 20 of her last 21 singles matches, going 9-0 against ranked opponents. She credits strong competition in junior tournaments to the smooth transition to collegiate tennis.

“[It] was pretty similar to the competition that I faced at the No. 3 singles, which is also why I felt I was successful at the No. 3 singles last year,” Stoiana said. “But I feel from last year, my freshman year, to now there’s been a difference in the competition, and that’s really helped propel me to a higher level.”

Stoiana is 17-4 against ranked opponents this season. The only player ranked above her is North Carolina’s Fiona Crawley, a junior from San Antonio Alamo Heights who is 40-2, including 26-1 against ranked opponents. The two met twice during the fall. Crawley won 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 at the ITA All-American Championships on Oct. 7 in Cary, North Carolina, and won again 6-4, 6-4 at the ITA National Fall Championships on Nov. 4 in San Diego. Both players have climbed the rankings since those first meetings when Crawley was ranked 21st and Stoiana 58th.

Stamina and quickness are strengths for the 5-foot-6 Stoiana, who is 7-0 in three-set matches in dual-match play over the last two years.

“She’s the best mover we’ve ever had here at Texas A&M,” said Weaver, who has been on staff at his alma mater since 1999, the last eight seasons as head coach. “We’ve had some real explosive movers, but she’s an explosive mover, and just her level of agility is off the charts.”

Radar guns don’t pop when Stoiana serves, but her coordination helps pay huge dividends.

“She can hurt you with weapons in so many ways,” Weaver said. “She’s got every shot. She’s got all the variety in the world. She can come to the net better than 99% of college tennis players.”

Stoiana has been working on adding pop to her serve, said Weaver, who was the 1993 Southwest Conference singles champion.

“She’s getting to where she’s getting maybe a free point a game now on her serve, whereas she didn’t before,” Weaver said. “It’s a little bit of power and a little bit of accuracy combined. She’s just an intimidating player, maybe not in the sense of a Serena Williams-type player that’s going to hit 100 winners, but you truly just can’t get a ball by Mary. It’s almost impossible to hit a winner against her.”

While recruiting Stoiana, Weaver says he believed she would be an All-American in both singles and doubles barring injuries, but he didn’t expect her to improve so quickly.

“I’d be lying if I said I thought she was going to be No. 2 in the nation in singles and doubles this quick,” Weaver said. “You just don’t expect that.”

The diminutive Stoiana also stands tall as a leader, Weaver says. She’s one of the more vocal players on a team with two other sophomores and two freshmen playing key roles.

“I feel I have wisdom to share, and I’m still learning every single day,” Stoiana said. “So I feel like I’m honored to pass it down to some of the younger teammates, but even still, to some of my older teammates I have a wealth of information that can be shared. So I enjoy that leadership position, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Stoiana has a way of finding the spotlight. She led the team last year with 10 singles victories that clinched matches, none more satisfying than 4-0 victory over Georgia for the SEC tournament championship.

“That was a big moment for me as a freshman to secure a second title for us,” Stoiana said. “We just came off the regular-season [title] and we won the tournament title right after that. The whole team rushed the court. I never had a court rush like that before and then we’re all jumping around and celebrating. That felt really special. It was my first taste of what it really means to be on a special team like this and achieve stuff together.”

A&M will advance to the NCAA Championships in Orlando if it can get past the 15th-seeded Lady Vols (21-5). The Aggies breezed by Tennessee 6-1 on March 31. Stoiana was the first player off the courts in singles, winning 6-1, 6-2.

“The most important thing for myself and the team is to just stay in the present moment,” Stoiana said. “That’s like a huge motto I have for myself, because it doesn’t matter what happened in the past. You’ve got to think about what’s going to happen in the future. You just have to attack it, literally. I tell myself one ball at a time, one point at a time. [Make it] as simple and as present as possible and treat every match the same. Just because it happened one way, doesn’t mean it’s going to be like that in the future.”

Fresh in A&M’s mind is a 4-2 loss to Georgia that denied the Aggies a second straight sweep of the league’s titles.

“I feel like the team is super hungry to get another shot at a national title,” Stoiana said. “We had our chance at indoors. We did really well in the regular season and came through with that. Then we had a shot at the SEC tournament and so I kind of feel like just those losses that we faced in the tournament format, it’s making us really hungry to take advantage of our opportunities in this NCAA [tournament]. So we’re super hungry. We’re working really hard every day to achieve that final goal.”

• NOTES — Stoiana is ranked second in doubles with Branstine. Stoiana is 26-3 in doubles overall, including 10-1 with freshman Mia Kupres. Stoiana and Kupres are ranked 35th.