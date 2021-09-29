Texas A&M women's tennis team to open season in Waco on Thursday

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team will open its 2021-22 season at the H-E-B Invitational on Thursday through Sunday at Baylor’s Hurd Tennis Center in Waco.

The event will include Arizona, Arkansas, Texas and Tulsa along with the Aggies and Lady Bears. Doubles matches will begin at noon Thursday with singles to follow. Action will begin at 9 a.m. on each of the next three days.

A&M’s Renee McBryde, Isa Di Laura and Elise Robbins return to lead the Aggies this season. McBryde went 17-5 in singles and 14-7 in doubles last season, while Robbins went 6-3 in singles and 7-4 in doubles. Di Laura also went 5-1 in singles and 2-1 in doubles.