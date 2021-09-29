 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M women's tennis team to open season in Waco on Thursday
0 comments

Texas A&M women's tennis team to open season in Waco on Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team will open its 2021-22 season at the H-E-B Invitational on Thursday through Sunday at Baylor’s Hurd Tennis Center in Waco.

The event will include Arizona, Arkansas, Texas and Tulsa along with the Aggies and Lady Bears. Doubles matches will begin at noon Thursday with singles to follow. Action will begin at 9 a.m. on each of the next three days.

A&M’s Renee McBryde, Isa Di Laura and Elise Robbins return to lead the Aggies this season. McBryde went 17-5 in singles and 14-7 in doubles last season, while Robbins went 6-3 in singles and 7-4 in doubles. Di Laura also went 5-1 in singles and 2-1 in doubles.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Episode 5

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert