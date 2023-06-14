The Texas A&M women’s tennis team will host a four-team ITA Kickoff Weekend regional next season on Jan. 27-28, 2024, at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies, who finished the season ranked third, will be joined by No. 46 TCU, No. 57 Rice and No. 63 Northwestern in the regional’s field. The winner of the event advances to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships set for Feb. 9-12, 2024, at the Nordstrom Tennis Center and Seattle Tennis Club in Seattle.
Texas A&M women's tennis team to host ITA Kickoff Weekend next year
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
PARIS — A year after squandering three match points in the final, former Texas A&M All-American Austin Krajicek teamed up partner Ivan Dod…
Texas A&M senior Jayci Goldsmith received the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Most Improved Senior Award for the Texas Region along w…
Former Texas A&M standout Austin Krajicek and partner Ivan Dodig of Croatia will play Belgium’s unseeded Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen fo…
The Texas A&M women’s tennis team has added University of Texas transfer Nicole Khirin who was the Big 12 Player of the Year and Freshman …
Texas A&M women’s tennis associate head coach Jordan Szabo was named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s National Assistant Coach of …