The Texas A&M women’s tennis team will host a four-team ITA Kickoff Weekend regional next season on Jan. 27-28, 2024, at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies, who finished the season ranked third, will be joined by No. 46 TCU, No. 57 Rice and No. 63 Northwestern in the regional’s field. The winner of the event advances to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships set for Feb. 9-12, 2024, at the Nordstrom Tennis Center and Seattle Tennis Club in Seattle.