 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M women's tennis team to face Florida State in Sweet 16 on Sunday
0 comments

Texas A&M women's tennis team to face Florida State in Sweet 16 on Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 10th-seeded Texas A&M women’s tennis team will face seventh-seeded Florida State in the Sweet 16 at the NCAA Championships at noon Sunday at the USTA National Campus Collegiate Complex in Orlando, Florida.

A&M (21-7) beat Drake 4-0 and No. 21 Northwestern 4-2 in the first two rounds last week in Evanston, Illinois, to advance. Florida State (18-5) advanced by beating Alabama State 4-0 and No. 19 Auburn 4-1.

The winner will face either second-seeded Texas (27-1) or 15th-seeded Ohio State (23-3) in the Elite Eight on Wednesday at a time to be determined.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert