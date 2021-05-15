Texas A&M women's tennis team to face Florida State in Sweet 16 on Sunday

The 10th-seeded Texas A&M women’s tennis team will face seventh-seeded Florida State in the Sweet 16 at the NCAA Championships at noon Sunday at the USTA National Campus Collegiate Complex in Orlando, Florida.

A&M (21-7) beat Drake 4-0 and No. 21 Northwestern 4-2 in the first two rounds last week in Evanston, Illinois, to advance. Florida State (18-5) advanced by beating Alabama State 4-0 and No. 19 Auburn 4-1.

The winner will face either second-seeded Texas (27-1) or 15th-seeded Ohio State (23-3) in the Elite Eight on Wednesday at a time to be determined.