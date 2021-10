The Texas A&M women’s tennis team will compete in the Rice Invitational on Thursday through Saturday at the George R. Brown Tennis Center in Houston. The field will include Rice, BYU, Houston and SMU. Returning letterwinners Isa Di Laura, Renee McBryde, Elise Robbins and Katya Townsend will compete for A&M along with freshmen Kayal Gownder, Jeanette Mireles, Gianna Pielet and Ellie Pittman.